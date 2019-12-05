|
Lawrence (Larry) Wilbert Caton
Lawrence (Larry) Wilbert Caton, age 90, passed away peacefully on December 5th.
He was born on September 18, 1929 in Finzel, Maryland to the late Simon and Minnie (McKenzie) Caton. Lawrence cherished his large family and was well known for his generous heart and sweet tooth. He enjoyed sitting in his favorite chair on his back deck during family celebrations, watching jeopardy religiously, feeding birds, squirrels and neighborhood cats, and eating his favorite honey crisp donuts. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving until his retirement in 1969. Lawrence is survived by his children, Larry Caton, Michael (Chari) Caton both of Lancaster, Ohio and Susan (Brad) Smith of Circleville, Ohio. Grandchildren, Lisa Nico, Sarah (Stephen) Fortner, Alicia Caton (Andres Gavilan Escobar), Melissa (Mikael) McLaren, Jennifer (Justin) Wiseman, Corey Cain, Celeste Smith,Tanner Smith and many great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Paul and David Caton, and the wife he adored, Mary Irene Caton. A family service is planned for Monday December 9th at Floral Hill Memory Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019