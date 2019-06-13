|
Lawrence "Larry" Wynett
Lancaster - Lawrence J. Wynett, 89, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1929 in New Philadelphia, OH to the late Charles Frank and Irene D. (Sharp) Wynett. Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a hardware salesman for Bostwick Braun Co, and he owned Hampton Hardware in Essexville, MI. He also worked for Majestic Paint, Countryside Hardware, Pickerington, and Obetz Hardware.
Larry loved spending time with his family during holidays and gatherings. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Larry will be remembered for his skills in repairing all types of things, particularly small engines.
Larry is survived by his daughter LoriSue Daubenmire; son Randy (Lisa Postma) Wynett; daughter Michelle (Paul) Whisman; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 Years Beatrice Ann Wynett, his parents, and son-in-law Scott Daubenmire.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Iris Conrad officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore with military honors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00AM to the time of service. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 13, 2019