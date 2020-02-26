|
Lee Friend
Lancaster - Lee Franklin Friend, age 66 from Lancaster - Left this life too soon, leaving behind the love of his life his wife, Grace Friend, his two deeply loved daughters, Lindsay and Kellee, his devoted step son, Daniel Rudy of Arizona, and his nephew, Hayden Hatmaker, (&Peyton) who was truly like a son to Lee, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in laws who love him dearly, his brother Rick (Jake and Sherry) Friend and sister Marvella (Sis & Rick) Gilmore, his step mother Trudy Woltz, his sister Joni Vlasich of California, and of Lancaster, his brother Terry Friend, sisters Billie Scott, and Wendy Shook, more friends in faith than can be numbered. Preceded in death by his infant son, Jared, his mother, Edna (Granny) Friend and his father, Leroy Friend. Lee was a journeyman mold maker by trade, and was the former owner and operator of VIP Window Cleaning for 26 years, which he started from the ground up. Loved by so, so many and will be painfully missed. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Lee dedicated himself to God and symbolized his dedication by water baptism on Dec 4, 1982. He now awaits the fulfillment, by the power that Jesus demonstrated, of the resurrection on a paradise earth where death will be no more, Revelation 21:3,4, being his favorite scripture. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, March 14th, 5:30PM, at 1602 Cedar Hill Rd in Lancaster. Many special thanks to Fairhope Hospice, Pickering House staff, doctors, nurses, aids, even the cooks and cleaning crew, all those whose heart, Lee won. See you forever our dear Lee, husband, father and friend. We will be watching for you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on www.JW.org. Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020