LeeAnn Graf
Lancaster - LeeAnn Graf, 56, of Lancaster, passed away on August. 10, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1964 to the late Jerry and Sandra Roby.
LeeAnn never met a stranger, and could always put a smile on your face. She was extremely caring, loving, and accepting of all. LeeAnn was a mother to all who was fortunate enough to have her.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James H Graf; sons, Thomas James "TJ" Graf, and Franklin "Kyle" (Ariel) Graf; grandchildren, Andrew, Joslyn, Julius, and Logan; siblings, Sjayne Kilbarger, Steve, Tim, Leslie, and Doug Roby, and Julie (Lonnie) White; and many nieces, nephews, and adopted family.
She is proceeded in death by her siblings, Vicki and Mike Roby; Father-in-law Frank Graf.
Calling hours will take place at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3-7 PM. Caring Cremation will follow the calling hours. We ask that all guests practice safe social distancing measures, and wear a mask.
