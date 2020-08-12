1/
LeeAnn Graf
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeeAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeeAnn Graf

Lancaster - LeeAnn Graf, 56, of Lancaster, passed away on August. 10, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1964 to the late Jerry and Sandra Roby.

LeeAnn never met a stranger, and could always put a smile on your face. She was extremely caring, loving, and accepting of all. LeeAnn was a mother to all who was fortunate enough to have her.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James H Graf; sons, Thomas James "TJ" Graf, and Franklin "Kyle" (Ariel) Graf; grandchildren, Andrew, Joslyn, Julius, and Logan; siblings, Sjayne Kilbarger, Steve, Tim, Leslie, and Doug Roby, and Julie (Lonnie) White; and many nieces, nephews, and adopted family.

She is proceeded in death by her siblings, Vicki and Mike Roby; Father-in-law Frank Graf.

Calling hours will take place at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3-7 PM. Caring Cremation will follow the calling hours. We ask that all guests practice safe social distancing measures, and wear a mask.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved