Leif Edvard (Thorsen) Kloogh, Sr.
Leif Edvard (Thorsen) Kloogh, Sr., 77 of Lancaster, loving Father & Grandfather, passed away peacefully, at FMC, on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Leif was born in Stavanger, Norway on October 20, 1942. He & his family embarked a ship called the SS Stavangerfjord, from Norway, to make a new start with their LDS family in SLC, UT, in the 1950's. He served in the USMC for 2 decades, enlisting during the Vietnam war.
He will admirably be remembered for his love of family & children.
He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture, painting, & drawing.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Edith A. (Kloogh) Stensrud & bonus Father Raymond B. Stensrud, Sr., Father Jakob L. Thorsen, sister Helene Thorsen, his beloved MorMor, MorFar, & many beloved Aunts & Uncles.
He is survived by his children: Jeanette (Jack) Austin, Leif Kloogh, Jr., Deanna (Jeremy) Call, Steven Kloogh, Sr., & Karina Kloogh, 6 bonus children from blended families: Lynn Seymour, Bob Huff, Margie Ridenour, James Wright, & Susan & Michael Gibben, 5 siblings in SLC, UT: Raymond, Jr., Kenneth, Larry, Floyd, & Audrey Stensrud, & 4 in Norway: Thor, Kasper, Gro, & Arne Thorsen, & many cherished Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Services TBA, with full Military honor. Semper Fi
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020