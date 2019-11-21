|
|
Leland Jay Schroeder, Sr.
LANCASTER - Leland Jay Schroeder, Sr. 73 of Lancaster, Ohio died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Arbors at Carroll.
He was retired welder for Altens Foundry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, loved to ride his motorcycle and loved his family.
Leland is survived by his children, Leland J. Schroeder, Jr. of Amanda, Ohio; Debbie (Marvin) Frank of Lancaster, Ohio, Jackie Garey of Newark, Ohio, Rick Duvall of New Lexington, Ohio and Faye Lynn (Myles) Glascor of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Leland Jay Schroeder, III, Crystal, Montana, Larry, Christopher, Marvin Lee, Jason, Joshua, Michael, Ricky, Christine, Ryan, Meakera, Myla, McKenna, and Myles Jr.; great grandchildren, Makayla, Austin, Wyatt, Holden, Chloe, Courtney, Madison, Jaxstyn, Averie, McKenzi, Ellie Colton, Skyler, Weslee, and Mariana; sisters, Vivian Schroeder of Millersport, Ohio, Hazel Thrush of Bullhead City, Arizona and Emma (Ralph) Harper of Millersport, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie Fowler, parents, Alfred and Martha Schroeder, grandson, Jason Frank, brother, Alfred Gilbert Schroeder.
Funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® to follow. Friends may visit Monday 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the family c/o the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019