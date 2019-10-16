|
|
Lena Hamilton
Lancaster - Lena Belle (Ratliff) Hamilton, 79, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at The Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio. Lena was born March 4, 1940 in Grundy, Virginia to the late Golden Ratliff and Hazel (Burke) Ratliff-Huff. She graduated from Keokee High School in 1958, and worked for Norton Garments in Norton, VA. In 1966, she moved to Ohio, and began to work for Western-Electric. It was there she met Bob, and they were married February 18, 1971. They raised one son, and were together until Bob's death on September 11, 2015.
Lena is survived by her son, Robert (Rachel) Hamilton of Lancaster; brothers, Roger (Rosanne) Ratliff of Pickerington, OH, James (Vanessa) Ratliff of Arkansas, and John (Francy) Ratliff of Arkansas; sister, Barbara Ann Ingold of North Carolina; sister-in-laws, Norma Ratliff of Tennessee and Lucy Ratliff of Newark, OH; and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert E Hamilton; parents and step-father, Ervin Huff; sisters Mary Sue (Gene) Clark, Janice Salyer; and brothers Thomas and Lowell Ratliff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Rising House, 131 North High St, Lancaster, Ohio, on Saturday, October 26th from 1 PM to 4 PM. Arrangements are being handled by HALTEMANN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Robert and Rachel would like to express their gratitude to the staff of FairHope Hospice and The Pickering House for their exceptional care and compassion for Lena, and to the incredible friends and family that were supportive to us and Lena during this journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130 or The , 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2019