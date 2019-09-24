|
|
Leo Edward Elick
Lancaster - Leo Edward "Mouse" Elick, 62, of Lancaster, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born June 20, 1957 in Lancaster the son of Carl Elick and Jane Ann (Mack) VanHorn. He was a 1975 graduate of Fairfield Union High School and was currently working at Retriev Technologies, Lancaster. Leo was an avid outdoorsman - enjoying hunting, fishing and golfing.
Leo is survived by his children, Josh Elick, Jess (Larry) Flowers and Jennifer Scisson; grandchildren, Madison and Cassidy; brothers, Kenny (Yogi), Jim (Debbie), Dan (Karen) and Ronald (Cammie) Elick; sisters, Ronda (James) Stanley and Karla Elick; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Allen W. "Fuzz" Elick.
A time to visit with Leo's family will take place Thursday from 2 -4 and 6 - 8 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Cremation will follow.
Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019