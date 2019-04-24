Leo Richard Flowers



Lancaster - Leo Richard Flowers, 93 years of Lancaster, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Leo died peacefully at his favorite spot in the valley, and long time home. Leo was born March 23, 1926 to Arthur and Bessie (Kinser) Flowers of Fairfield County.



Leo spent much of his younger years hunting, trapping and working with many of the neighborhood farmers, leading to working on the farm at Deeds Bros. Dairy. He spent 27 years at the bygone occupation of "milkman", developing a customer base that would become three separate routes in the Carroll, Thurston, Lithopolis and Canal Winchester areas. When home milk delivery ended, Leo spent 16 years at PPG in Circleville working with resin before his retirement. Leo continued to farm on the side and enjoy what made him most happy-- fishing and wood working. Leo made many trips with wonderful friends in the northern area of Canada, traveling the railroad to go fishing. He was most content in his basement workshop making sawdust, creating stools, shelves, baskets, hammers, toys and special projects shared with so many over the years. After retirement, Leo and Jeannie had a passion for spending time together and frequenting weekend sales collecting glassware and other special gems.



Leo is survived by his son Greg Flowers and daughter, Becky (Mike) Scholl; grandchildren; Andrea Flowers (Scott) Anderson, Gwen (Ryan) Fletcher, Eric (Elizabeth) Flowers, Jason Scholl & Jennifer (Shane) Sowers; great grandchildren; Alexandria & Nolan Anderson, Ella & Zane Fletcher, Caraline Flowers and Lee Sowers. He is also survived by sisters Helen Bowers and Laverna Ansel, sisters-in-law Vicki Bauman and Charlotte (Rob) Dennis, many nieces & nephews.



He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Jeannie, and son Jeff Flowers, sister and brothers-in-law Ora Mae (Flowers) Neal Ackers, Howard Bowers, Tom Ansel, Ronald (Jane) Smith, and Ralph Bauman,



The family wishes to sincerely thank the many devoted Hospice doctors, nurses, and staff for their faithful visits and loving care of Leo at home and during his stay at the Pickering House.



Cremation has taken place per Leo's wishes. Friends may visit with the family at St. Paul Lutheran Church of North Berne, 1965 Lutheran Church Rd. from 6-8pm on Friday or one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 11am at St. Paul with Lay Minister, Patti Morrow officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, followed immediately by a luncheon served by the women of St. Paul. Arrangements are being handled by Morgan Funeral Home of Bremen. Memorial Donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1965 Lutheran Church Road, Lancaster, Ohio. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019