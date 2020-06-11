Leona Funk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Funk

Lancaster - Leona L. Funk, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Scott's Place, Lancaster. She fought a 2 ½ year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Lancaster to the late E. L. Carpenter and Violet Carpenter. Leona married Donald E. Funk on September 22, 1956 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. After being a homemaker for many years, she started working at Fred's Market, a job she loved for 15 years. Leona was an excellent cook and baker. She baked many pies and cakes for charitable organizations. Leona hosted the Christmas Eve Celebration for family and friends for over 2 decades. Leona was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and Twig 9.

Leona is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Donald; son Steve (Barb Foster Funk), daughter Cheryl Funk Hurst of Mesa, AZ; Survived by 4 grandsons, Brad, Doug and Greg Funk and their families, Nic Hurst, 3 great granddaughters, Emma Funk, Charlie and Samantha Funk. Survived by brother Lester Carpenter, sister Clara Bierly, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Carpenter and sister Wanda McNabb.

In honoring Leona's wishes a private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the Angel Caregivers at Scott's Place and Dr. Varney and his staff for the excellent care given to Leona. A special heart felt Thank You to the FAIRHOPE Hospice Nurses. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved