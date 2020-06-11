Leona Funk
Lancaster - Leona L. Funk, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Scott's Place, Lancaster. She fought a 2 ½ year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Lancaster to the late E. L. Carpenter and Violet Carpenter. Leona married Donald E. Funk on September 22, 1956 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. After being a homemaker for many years, she started working at Fred's Market, a job she loved for 15 years. Leona was an excellent cook and baker. She baked many pies and cakes for charitable organizations. Leona hosted the Christmas Eve Celebration for family and friends for over 2 decades. Leona was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and Twig 9.
Leona is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Donald; son Steve (Barb Foster Funk), daughter Cheryl Funk Hurst of Mesa, AZ; Survived by 4 grandsons, Brad, Doug and Greg Funk and their families, Nic Hurst, 3 great granddaughters, Emma Funk, Charlie and Samantha Funk. Survived by brother Lester Carpenter, sister Clara Bierly, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Carpenter and sister Wanda McNabb.
In honoring Leona's wishes a private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the Angel Caregivers at Scott's Place and Dr. Varney and his staff for the excellent care given to Leona. A special heart felt Thank You to the FAIRHOPE Hospice Nurses. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Lancaster - Leona L. Funk, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Scott's Place, Lancaster. She fought a 2 ½ year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Lancaster to the late E. L. Carpenter and Violet Carpenter. Leona married Donald E. Funk on September 22, 1956 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. After being a homemaker for many years, she started working at Fred's Market, a job she loved for 15 years. Leona was an excellent cook and baker. She baked many pies and cakes for charitable organizations. Leona hosted the Christmas Eve Celebration for family and friends for over 2 decades. Leona was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and Twig 9.
Leona is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Donald; son Steve (Barb Foster Funk), daughter Cheryl Funk Hurst of Mesa, AZ; Survived by 4 grandsons, Brad, Doug and Greg Funk and their families, Nic Hurst, 3 great granddaughters, Emma Funk, Charlie and Samantha Funk. Survived by brother Lester Carpenter, sister Clara Bierly, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Carpenter and sister Wanda McNabb.
In honoring Leona's wishes a private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the Angel Caregivers at Scott's Place and Dr. Varney and his staff for the excellent care given to Leona. A special heart felt Thank You to the FAIRHOPE Hospice Nurses. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.