Leonard Bushee
Lancaster - Leonard E. Bushee, age 73 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born February 3, 1946 in Lancaster, the son of Claude and Virginia (Hatmaker) Bushee. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School, class of 1965 and was retired from Anchor Hocking with 42 years of service. Leonard was a member of Pleasant Hill Church (Berne Twp.) and he loved fishing, also hunting squirrel and deer.
He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stacie Thompson; parents, Claude and Virginia (Hatmaker) Bushee; grandparents, Leroy and Alberta Bushee and Alvin and Cordia Hatmaker; aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha (Clark) Bushee; daughter, Peggy (Terry) Bobb; son, Dwayne (Jennifer) Bushee; grandsons, Michael (Nicole Davidson) Thompson and Jamie (Angel Kinney) Thompson; great grandchildren, Bruce, Kelsey, and Jake Thompson, Lorenzo Kinney and Anastasia Thompson; sister, Barbara (Kenneth) Brown; nephew, Mark (Heather) Brown; great nephews, Ian and Alistair Brown; great niece, Mary (Victor) Litteral; great great nephew, Magnus Litteral.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer and Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill (Berne Twp.) Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice or Pleasant Hill (Berne Twp.) Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019