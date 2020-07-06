Leota M. Banfield-Geyer
Lancaster - Leota M. Banfield-Geyer, age 87, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
She was born to the late Walter B. and Henrietta Y. Slatten in Taylorville, Illinois. Le graduated from Taylorville High School on June 2, 1950 and went on to receive her Nursing Technology degree at Hocking Technical College on June 14, 1981. She worked at Fairfield Medical Center and had nursing experience in Geriatrics, Med/Surg, Labor and Delivery as well as private duty care.
Le had a deep satisfaction in caring for all of her patients and they loved her. Her tender care extended to her love for her flower garden, which she enjoyed season after season. She played piano and sang in a variety of venues so it was not uncommon to receive a musical "Happy Birthday to you…" on your birthday.
She is survived by her two children, Becky (Richard) Clark of Lancaster, Ohio, and Cathy (Bill) Fanning of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, who were the love of her life, Sara (Dr. Samuel) Gross of Manassas, Virginia, Dr. Scott Clark of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ryan (Nina) Donnard of Overland Park, Kansas, Amanda (Rob) Melervey of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Katie (Chris Jaquier) Clark of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Michael Gross, Emma Gross, Arielle Donnard, and Brooklyn Donnard; and several dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. "Rick" Geyer in 2013, and by William J. Banfield, father of her children, in 2016.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME. A Remembrance Service will be held in her honor at a later time for family and friends. At the present time she will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, Illinois where she grew up.
Memorial gifts may be given to Samaritan's Purse or to the charity of your choice
