Leslie Schmelzer
Lancaster - Leslie "Les" W. Schmelzer, 54, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on September 13, 1965 to Donald E. and Betty L. Schmelzer. Les was a 1985 graduate of William V. Fisher Catholic High School. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Les enjoyed spending time with his family playing Euchre and other games, planning practical jokes on his family and friends, and supported his children in athletics and other activities. He worked as a contractor, enjoyed wood working and fixing things.
Leslie is survived by his wife of 28 years, Anna Schmelzer; son, Elijah (Emily) Schmelzer, daughters, Gloriann (Jordan) Gossell and Olivia (Bryce Long) Schmelzer; grandchildren, Thomas Ryan Schmelzer and Hazel Leslie Gossell; siblings, Georgena (Rick) Ruth, David (Ava) Schmelzer, Kevin (Theresa) Schmelzer, Darlene (Mike) Yenrick, Cortland (Melissa) Schmelzer, Brianna Flint, Loren (Pam Brown) Schmelzer; sisters-in-law, Cathy Schmelzer, Debbie Bosch, brothers-in-law, Chris (Christy) Bosch, Steve (Carrie) Bosch, and Don (Barb) Caridas; step-father, Paul Sheets; stepsister, Paula (Tim) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other young friends who looked up to him and adopted him as "Dad". He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Patrick Schmelzer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Marjorie Bosch; and sister-in-law, Gloria Caridas
Friends may visit from 2pm to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol. Private celebration of life will take place later.
Memorial contributions can be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.