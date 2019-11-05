|
Lester E. Strawn
Lancaster -
Lester Everett Strawn, 91, closed his eyes on Sunday, November 4, 2019, in his living room sitting in his favorite reclining chair and opened them in Glory!
The eldest son of Harry and Carrie (Unger) Strawn, Lester was born January 28, 1928. He will be dearly missed by all who crossed his path but especially his daughter, Roberta and son-in-law Steve Chilcote, grandchildren Daniel (Cyndi) Tuthill, Leighanne Daniels, great grandchildren Roberta and Raven Tuthill, Nora Jean and Dannie Jo. Also missing their handsome brother are older sister, Florence Tipple, younger brothers Martin (Bonnie) Strawn, Samuel (Vonda) Strawn, Leo (Kay) Strawn, Sr., and baby sister, Darlene (Phil) Ruff. Lester enjoyed his numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Church families in Lancaster, Logan and McDougal will miss Lester's singing and fellowship. The woodcarvers gathering on Tuesdays and Thursdays just won't be the same without Lester's strong coffee and devilish grin!
Lester was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years and 5 months, Edna Irene, their son, Douglas Everett Strawn and sister, Evangeline (Vannie) Hull.
Caring cremation handled by Day Funeral home, Gahanna, Ohio. A Memorial service to honor Lester's life and accomplishments will be held on Friday, November 8th at 2:00 pm at the Lancaster First Church of God, 732 E. 6th Avenue in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help defray costs.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019