Lewis Taylor

Amanda - Lewis R. Taylor, 84, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home with his loving wife of 64 years by his side. He was born October 2, 1936 in Grover Hill and was the son of the late Willis and Ilo (Eversole) Taylor. Lew graduated Grover Hill High School in 1954 and attended 2 years at Otterbein College. He married Eleanor L. Abbott on September 16, 1956 and they moved to Cincinnati where Lewis attended the Cincinnati School of Embalming while Eleanor worked in the college office. After he graduated they moved to Columbus and started an apprenticeship with Cook & Son Funeral Home. At the young age of 22, he and Eleanor purchased the VanCleve Funeral Home in Amanda in 1959 and named it Taylor Funeral Home. Shortly after purchasing the funeral home he was drafted into the U.S. Army Reserve and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Upon his return he and his wife continued to operate the Taylor Funeral Home until his retirement in 2011. For many years Lew, along with the help of very good friends, ran the emergency services from the funeral home until 1974 when he was instrumental in forming the Amanda Twp. EMS and served as coordinator for 10 years. He was a bus driver for Amanda Clearcreek and a volunteer fireman and EMT for many years. Lew was a member of Amanda Presbyterian Church and a 57 year member and 6 time past master of Amanda Lodge #509 F & AM. He was an extreme fan of Ohio State Athletics. So much so, that he would watch reruns on the Big 10 network for days. He was a Little League baseball coach and mentor to so many young people through the years. The Amanda community was his life and was very grateful for the friendships forged over the last 60 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family. He was a kind, loving and faithful husband and father and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor L. Taylor; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Darla Taylor; grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Buckalew, Wayne "Eddie" (Misty) Stoneburner III and Justin (Lindsai) Caughenbaugh; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Loy (Kate) Taylor; sister, Ladonna Christine (John) Huebner; special aunt and uncle, Richard and Joy Taylor and a special cousin, Roger and Chris Taylor. He is also survived by Mark and Lori Hamann who Lew considered his second son. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Taylor

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda, Ohio, with Rev. Julian Taggart and Rev. Liz Tietz officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with a masonic service following at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FairHope Hospice in Lew's memory. The family would like to thank everyone who visited Lew through his illness and the nurses at FairHope for their care and compassion.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
