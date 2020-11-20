Lila JoAnn Lanier
Lancaster - Lila JoAnn Lanier, 86, Lancaster, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. She was born in Wilkesville, Ohio on April 12, 1934 to the late James Clarence and Mable Mae Flecher Mulholand. Lila married Cleo M. Lanier, Sr. who preceded her death on July 9, 2011. She was a member of Vinton American Legion, Post 161, Women's Auxiliary.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are a daughter, Lorenda (Joseph) Spangler and son, Bob (Phyllis) Lanier, both of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua, Jessie and Landon; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jude, Aubrey, Lila and Aiden; sister, Sara Jane Recobb, Grove City, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lila was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Patricia Ann, brothers, Jimmy and Charles Mulholand, sisters: Mary Ellen Matheny, Helen Isabel Browning, Kathleen Burleen Simpson, Florence Mae Watson, Vivian Smith and Edith Irene Raines.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Monday, November 23, 2020 at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton, Ohio. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 Protocol, facial coverings must always be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Family and friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM to the time of service.
