Lillian Rockwell
Lancaster - Lillian (Dickson, Hallarn) Rockwell, 104 of Lancaster passed away on Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at her residence. Lillian was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas on March 10th, 1916. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Lancaster for many years and was loved by all that knew her.
Lillian is survived by her sister, Moiselle Binsley; nephews, Ralph (Jean) Howes Jr. and Richard (Betty) Howes of Wisconsin; step-son, Floyd (Marion) Rockwell of Hamilton, Ohio; niece, Susan Binsley; special nieces, Aimee Spangler and Sarah Reid both of Lancaster; as well as many other loving family, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Hallarn; and Russell Rockwell; siblings, John Dickson, Jack Dickson, Charles Dickson, George Dickson, Henry Dickson, Emmett Dickson, Gladys Helsel, and Ruth Johnson; and nephew, John Binsley.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ron and Cheryl Maurer for being such loving neighbors to Lillian over the years.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at the Greenfield Twp. Cemetery in Carroll, Ohio at 1PM with Pastor Cheryl Payne officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Community of Christ Church (465 Overlook Dr. Lancaster, OH 43130, c/o Treasurer, Dr. Edwin Payne).
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020