Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Carr Obituary
Linda Carr

Lancaster - Linda (Wampler) Carr, 69 of Lancaster, Ohio fell asleep in death on October 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 2, 1950 to Charles Lester and Lavada Wampler. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School. She was married to Leonard E. Carr of Beckley, WV on May 2, 1969 and he still survives.

Also surviving is her daughter Linda Darlene Pittman, Lavada Louise Whitt and her husband Jack Whitt, her son Ike Carr and his wife Melinda Carr, and her son John D. Carr. She had 2 beautiful grandchildren, Abram and Aaden Whitt. Surviving siblings include Charles Wampler, her sister-in-law Joyce Wampler, Ike Wampler and his wife Dianne Wampler, her sister Patti Wampler Davis and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Linda was the most generous kind hearted person. She touched many lives with her loving and compassionate personality. Linda was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and a member of the Lancaster West congregation located in Lancaster Ohio. Linda was a cook at Independence High school in Coal City, WV. She was also a very talented artist that supported her family with her inspired works of art. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday October 15, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Home at 111 Main St. Amanda, Ohio 43102 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley, WV.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fair Hope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Linda's memory.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now