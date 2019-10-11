|
|
Linda Carr
Lancaster - Linda (Wampler) Carr, 69 of Lancaster, Ohio fell asleep in death on October 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 2, 1950 to Charles Lester and Lavada Wampler. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School. She was married to Leonard E. Carr of Beckley, WV on May 2, 1969 and he still survives.
Also surviving is her daughter Linda Darlene Pittman, Lavada Louise Whitt and her husband Jack Whitt, her son Ike Carr and his wife Melinda Carr, and her son John D. Carr. She had 2 beautiful grandchildren, Abram and Aaden Whitt. Surviving siblings include Charles Wampler, her sister-in-law Joyce Wampler, Ike Wampler and his wife Dianne Wampler, her sister Patti Wampler Davis and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Linda was the most generous kind hearted person. She touched many lives with her loving and compassionate personality. Linda was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and a member of the Lancaster West congregation located in Lancaster Ohio. Linda was a cook at Independence High school in Coal City, WV. She was also a very talented artist that supported her family with her inspired works of art. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday October 15, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Home at 111 Main St. Amanda, Ohio 43102 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley, WV.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fair Hope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Linda's memory.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019