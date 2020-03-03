|
|
Linda Diane (Shue) Smith
Lancaster - Linda Diane (Shue) Smith, age 70, passed away Friday, February 28 unexpectedly at her home. She was born on February 13, 1950 to the late Ralph and Theresa (Conrad) Shue.
Linda is a 1968 graduate from Lancaster High School and from there went on to work at Anchor Hocking where she retired after 42 years. Linda loved to go hiking and camping and was an avid fan of Ohio State sports, and loved Ohio Lottery games.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard "Smitty" Smith; brothers, Gary (Kate) Shue, and Ronnie (Pam) Shue; sister, Janice (Jim) Tucker; special daughter, Tisha Hill; and five grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Robert E. Smith.
Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. A private family service will take place at a later date. Linda is already very much missed by those that love her.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020