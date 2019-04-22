|
|
Linda (Stuart) Ellinger
Canal Winchester - Linda (Stuart) Ellinger, 74, of Canal Winchester, Ohio went to be with the Lord on April 19th, 2019 at The Laurels of Heath nursing home after battling health struggles for many years. An open lunch and visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church (231 E. Mulberry Street, Lancaster). A funeral will immediately follow at the same location at 1:00 p.m. after which the immediate family will depart for the cemetery for a private service. To read the complete obituary please visit www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019