Linda Kay Kitchen
New Lexington - Linda Kay (Greene) Kitchen, 79 of New Lexington, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pickering House in Lancaster, following a long illness. She was born November 2, 1940, in Rushville, the daughter of Carlos C. Greene and Jessie T. (Dobbins) Greene. She married James R. Kitchen on June 6, 1965, and was Methodist by Faith. Linda served her country as a veteran of the United States Navy. Linda was a bookkeeper for L. A. Moore for many years and retired as a bookkeeper from Dunn Trucking following over 38 years of service. She was a lover of all animals, especially her dogs and horses. Linda had a wonderful personality and will be missed by her many friends from Fairview Assisted Living. Linda is survived by one sister: Rilla (Gary) Morgan of Marysville; two brothers: Patrick Greene of Somerset and Gary (Patty) Greene of Baltimore, who were her caregivers in the final years of her life and many nieces and nephews including two very special great nephews: Cayden Young and Carter Greene who always brought joy to her heart. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of over 51 years: Jim Kitchen; one sister and brother-in-law: Diane & Chuck Harris; one niece: Tamara Morgan and one sister-in-law: Peggy Greene. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, where funeral services will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor Mike Queen officiating and military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Following the funeral service a gathering will be held at the home of Martha Spangler in Junction City. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com