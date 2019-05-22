Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kilbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kilbarger


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Kilbarger Obituary
Linda Kilbarger

Lancaster - Linda M. Kilbarger, 82, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1937 to the late Wayne T. and Marie Kathryn (DeLong) Reese in Lancaster, Ohio.

Linda is survived by her life partner, Larry Schooley and her children, Karen Petrie, Kathryn (Tom) Jones, Kristina (Rick) Babcock, and Kelly (Joyce) Kilbarger. She leaves 7 grandchildren, Tara (Beth) Ernst, Allison (Mark) Mecum, Ryan (Kari) Petrie, Andrew (Angela) Jones, Nathan Jones, Benjamin Jones and Ashley (Aaron) Baker; 4 great grandchildren, Landon and Hadley Grace Petrie, Natalie Mecum and soon to arrive baby boy Mecum and Gwendolyn Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Dunkle; sister-in-laws, Mary Elizabeth Reese and Helen Reese and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Linda's wishes, cremation will be handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. No services will be observed at this time.

The family suggest contributions to the Green Mound Cemetery, C/O Carolyn Tilley, 5805 Crumley Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Linda's memory.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and compassion to Linda and the entire family.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now