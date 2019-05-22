Linda Kilbarger



Lancaster - Linda M. Kilbarger, 82, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1937 to the late Wayne T. and Marie Kathryn (DeLong) Reese in Lancaster, Ohio.



Linda is survived by her life partner, Larry Schooley and her children, Karen Petrie, Kathryn (Tom) Jones, Kristina (Rick) Babcock, and Kelly (Joyce) Kilbarger. She leaves 7 grandchildren, Tara (Beth) Ernst, Allison (Mark) Mecum, Ryan (Kari) Petrie, Andrew (Angela) Jones, Nathan Jones, Benjamin Jones and Ashley (Aaron) Baker; 4 great grandchildren, Landon and Hadley Grace Petrie, Natalie Mecum and soon to arrive baby boy Mecum and Gwendolyn Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Dunkle; sister-in-laws, Mary Elizabeth Reese and Helen Reese and numerous nieces and nephews.



In keeping with Linda's wishes, cremation will be handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. No services will be observed at this time.



The family suggest contributions to the Green Mound Cemetery, C/O Carolyn Tilley, 5805 Crumley Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Linda's memory.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for their care and compassion to Linda and the entire family.



Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 22, 2019