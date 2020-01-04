|
|
Linda King
Millersport - Linda King, age 78, of Millersport, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Born Sept. 24, 1941 to the late Ralph and Marjorie (Stevenson) Smurr. She was a 1959 graduate of Pickerington High School, and was a retired cook at Walnut Twp. Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her husband, James King in 2010; brother, Dennis Smurr; and son-in-law, Jim Mattox. Survived by her children, Lynette Mattox, Pleasantville, Mike King, Millersport, Lori (Brian Harwood) King, Millersport; daughter-in-law, Sherrill King; grandchildren, Ashlee (DJ) Palmentera, Kaitlyn Mattox, Ryan King, Taylor King; great-grandchildren, McKenna and Mattox Palmentera; sister, Diana (Dale) Witte, Gahanna; sisters-in-law, Jean (Milt) Plunkett and Judy (JB) Coffman; nieces, Kara Witte and Lisa (Matt) Walters; great-nephews, Liam and Kieran; other nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may visit 2-4 & 6-8pm Tuesday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday with Pastor Alice Wolfe officiating. The family will meet for interment after at Lutheran Reformed Cemetery in Thornville. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020