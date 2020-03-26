|
Linda Straits
Lancaster - Linda S. Straits, age 85, passed away March 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio on January 28, 1935 to Nelson and Lillian (Roley) Utley. Linda was a loving wife and mother, not only to her own children, but to her numerous babysitting kids.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Straits, Paula (James) Hawk, and Steve Straits; grandchildren, Justin Hawk, Kerri (Rob) Mackey, Nathan (Lori) Hawk, Scott (Olivia) Straits, and Jace Hill; great grandchildren, Olive, Fenton, Ephraim, and Nell Mackey; sister, Sally Walsh; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond, sisters, Norene Fleagle and Carla Fritchlee, brother, Vern Utley, and grandson, Jason Hawk.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to in memory of Linda. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020