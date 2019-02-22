|
Linda Sue Johnson
Lancaster - Linda Sue Johnson, 58 of Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born October 2, 1960 in Canton, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd and Fannie Mae (Brewer) Hill Sr.
Linda was a homemaker. She was a huge animal lover and enjoyed gardening, crafting and playing video games. Linda was the best wife and mother.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Donald Allen Johnson; one son, Joshua Alan (Candy) Johnson of Lancaster, Ohio; one daughter, Lindsey Marie Johnson of Lancaster, Ohio; one granddaughter, Luciana Johnson; one brother, Calvin Hill of Louisiana and one sister, Vicki Lipe of Missouri.
Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by one brother, James Lloyd Hill Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Pastor Matthew Olsen officiating.
Burial will follow in Stukey Cemetery, Berne Township-Fairfield County, Ohio.
Family and friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019