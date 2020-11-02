Lloyd Tucker
Lancaster - Lloyd F. "Fred" Tucker, age 82 of Lancaster, passed away at Pickering House on November 1, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1938 in Lancaster to the late Lloyd H. and Mary (Bigham) Tucker. He worked as a loader and driver for Anchor Hocking and Essex. Fred enjoyed refinishing antique furniture in his free time.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Ellars; grandchildren, Nate Ellars, Dani Tucker, Cody Ellars, Freddy Olive, and Rachel Hyme; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Judy Benson, and good friends, John Kalamantis and Gary Blank.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Caryl J. (Bradford), daughter, Diane Tucker, and brother, Richard Tucker.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at a later date.
