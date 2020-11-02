1/
Lloyd Tucker
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Tucker

Lancaster - Lloyd F. "Fred" Tucker, age 82 of Lancaster, passed away at Pickering House on November 1, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1938 in Lancaster to the late Lloyd H. and Mary (Bigham) Tucker. He worked as a loader and driver for Anchor Hocking and Essex. Fred enjoyed refinishing antique furniture in his free time.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Ellars; grandchildren, Nate Ellars, Dani Tucker, Cody Ellars, Freddy Olive, and Rachel Hyme; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Judy Benson, and good friends, John Kalamantis and Gary Blank.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Caryl J. (Bradford), daughter, Diane Tucker, and brother, Richard Tucker.

Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at a later date.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved