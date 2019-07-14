Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Lois Ann Boch


1928 - 2019
Lois Ann Boch Obituary
Lois Ann Boch

Lancaster - Lois Anne Boch, 90, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born September 17, 1928 in Rushville, Ohio to the late Charles and Leila (Sain) Wagner. Lois was a 1946 graduate of Rushville High School and was a member of the Bremen United Methodist Church.

Lois is survived by her children, Wayne (Cenell) Boch and Lina (Mike) Hampson; grandchildren, Lindsey, Samantha and Will Boch, Leah (Ryan) Yoke and Jared (Megan) Hampson; great-grandchildren, Lillian Grace and John Marshall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Edward Boch; son, John Edward Boch; and sister, Ruth Brandt.

A time to visit with Lois' family will be Monday, July 15th from 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Tuesday at 2 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Linda Ward officiating. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Lois' memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 14, 2019
