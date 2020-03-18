Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Lyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Lyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Lyle Obituary
Lois Ann Lyle

THORNVILLE - Lois Ann Lyle, 88, formerly of Thornville, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at FairHope Hospice in Lancaster.

Lois was born December 21, 1931 in Thornville, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Hazel Daniels Lisk. She was a graduate of Thornville High School and a member of Olivet Church of the Brethren. She retired in 1993 from Sheridan High School where she had served as a cook. She loved reading, crafts, Fun Bus trips, and especially family get-togethers.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy A. (Donald) Blauser of Amanda and Cathie S. (Charles) Coker of Monroe, Georgia; one son, C. Steve (Sue) Lyle of Thornville; five grandchildren, Leann, Jamie, Adam, Doug and Amy; nine great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Patty Lisk; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leo Lyle; a daughter, Linda L. Buxton; a grandson, Andrew Blauser; a brother, Robert Lisk and a sister, Janice Henery.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 12:00 noon with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will follow in Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Cemetery or to FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -