Lois Ann Lyle
THORNVILLE - Lois Ann Lyle, 88, formerly of Thornville, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at FairHope Hospice in Lancaster.
Lois was born December 21, 1931 in Thornville, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Hazel Daniels Lisk. She was a graduate of Thornville High School and a member of Olivet Church of the Brethren. She retired in 1993 from Sheridan High School where she had served as a cook. She loved reading, crafts, Fun Bus trips, and especially family get-togethers.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy A. (Donald) Blauser of Amanda and Cathie S. (Charles) Coker of Monroe, Georgia; one son, C. Steve (Sue) Lyle of Thornville; five grandchildren, Leann, Jamie, Adam, Doug and Amy; nine great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Patty Lisk; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leo Lyle; a daughter, Linda L. Buxton; a grandson, Andrew Blauser; a brother, Robert Lisk and a sister, Janice Henery.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 12:00 noon with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will follow in Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Cemetery or to FairHope Hospice and Palliative Care.
