|
|
Lois Eileen Inboden Kempton
Logan - Lois Eileen Inboden Kempton, age 88, of Logan, Ohio, entered her eternal home on July 6, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Lois was born July 22, 1930 in Logan, Ohio to Perry L. Inboden and Opal Marie Smith Inboden . She was a graduate of Logan High School; received a B.A. from Taylor University; received a M.A. from Ohio University. She was a well-known music teacher; columnist for the Logan Daily News; author; songwriter: recently was pianist for Kline Memorial United Methodist church in Enterprise and was a member of the Turkey Run Mennonite Church.
Surviving are her children, Keith (Paula) Kempton of Littleton, CO, Bethany (Rob) Fisher of Bremen, Glendon (Carol) Kempton of Logan; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Loren "Buck" Inboden of Logan, Eldon (Cecilia) Inboden of Logan, Larry (Dolly) Inboden of Logan; sister Phyllis Yoder of Lancaster; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Coralie Ann Kempton; sister-in-law Louise Inboden and brother-in-law Bob Yoder.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Turkey Run Mennonite Church with Pastors Mike Bender and Mike Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Turkey Run Church Cemetery.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, and one hour prior to the church on Thursday.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 9, 2019