Lois J. GingrichPickerington - Lois J. Gingrich, age 99, of Pickerington, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence. Born December 15, 1920, in McKeesport, PA to the late Ralph and Grace (Lynch) Dietrich. She retired from the Cleveland Clinic. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Walters and Ruellen Gingrich; son, Charles Walters; daughter, Barbara Khourie; and son-in-law, Daniel Renner. She is survived by daughters, Mary Ellen Renner, Pickerington, and Elizabeth (Michael) Stern, Cleveland; grandchildren, Daniel (Debra) Renner, Barbara (Jay) McCormick, William (Amy) Renner, Kenneth Stern, Marla (Brian) Silverstein, Tracey (Kevin) Kimrey, Charles (Andrea) Walters, Brian Walters; and many great-grandchildren. A private service will be held later with interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland. Friends who wish may contribute to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster OH 43130 in her memory. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com