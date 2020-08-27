Lois Jene Wiley
BALTIMORE - Lois Jene Wiley, 83, of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Lois is survived by her sister Leota Trimmer; four of her children Jeff (Becky) Wiley, Marcy (Tony) Prestifilippo, Holly (Steve) Gray, Wendy (Jim Carter) Wiley, 15 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and another great grandchild due any day; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Lois was raised in Baltimore, Ohio and is preceded in death by her parents John and Eula VonIns; her two brothers, Roy (Dorothy & Jeannette) VonIns and Paul (Sarah) VonIns; her husband of 64 years Rod Wiley; her daughter Shelly Hayes; and her grandson Jamie Wiley.
Lois enjoyed sewing, flower gardening and hunting for bargains. She created fashion pieces for her daughters when they were in school and precious blankets for newborn grandchildren. Her artistic and beautiful flower arrangements won numerous prizes at the county fair as a long-time member of the Basil Garden Club. She was known for her ability to locate hard to find items at great prices before the creation of internet shopping and would take pleasure in shopping for family and friends as if sleuthing a mystery.
Lois was strong and fearless. She would complete home maintenance and yard projects that others may have considered unusual for a woman to tackle in the 60s and 70s; such as creating flower beds, stripping and expertly hanging wallpaper, removing a toilet to put down new flooring, etc.. While not a "horse-person" herself, she helped load horses in the back of a modified pick-up truck and drove it to horse shows so her children could take part in 4-H. These are just a few examples; Lois was strong and graceful with any of the simple or more serious challenges life threw at her.
Lois was a long-time member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Baltimore. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and sister. Lois was happiest when she was serving and caring for others. Her sweet kindness was lavished on family, friends, church members and neighbors. She will be truly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
We thank our friends and family for your prayers, support, visits, meals and condolences during this difficult time.
A memorial service in-person for family-only with a live broadcast of the memorial service hosted on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, BALTIMORE, OHIO. There will be a celebration of life service later when we can hug our friends more freely.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N High St, Baltimore, OH 43105.
