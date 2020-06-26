Lois Mae Williamson
Lois Mae Williamson, devoted wife, cherished mother and proud grandmother, passed away at age 95 on June 25, 2020. Born on Sept. 9, 1924 to the late Harlan and Gladys (Drake) Mickey, Lois graduated from Bexley High School with her identical twin sister Doris and later graduated summa cum laude from Ohio University with a degree in education. She was a lifelong learner and avid researcher who enjoyed documenting the history of the city of Pickerington, the covered bridges of Fairfield County and her extended family ancestry. Lois shared her love of learning with the students of Pickerington Local Schools, where she worked as a librarian for 16 years. Lois and her loving husband of 62 years, Raymond "Kayo" Williamson, were members of Peace United Methodist Church and pillars of the Pickerington community. Together, they owned and operated Williamson's Sunoco, known to many as simply "The Station," for 58 years. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; son, Craig; sister, Doris (Mickey) Whims; and brother, Donald Mickey. She is survived by children, Scott (Kay) Williamson, of Baltimore, and Laurel (Arthur) Lewis, of Johnstown; grandchildren, Cole, Tiffany, Brittany, Courtany, Katie, Seth and Klare; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at The Inn at Winchester Trail for their care over the last four years. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Lois's family and friends, services will be private and for family only at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, followed by interment at Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois's name to Peace Methodist Church or The Craig Williamson Scholarship Fund. All memorial contributions can be mailed to Scott Williamson at 299 South Walnut Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105. Online condolences and funeral webstream link at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.