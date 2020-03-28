|
|
Lois Wickliff
Baltimore - Lois Marie Wickliff, 83, of Baltimore, formerly of Millersport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her daughter Julie's home. She was born in Colorado on November 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Clifton and Lois (Basteman) Cummings.
She retired after working for many years at Diebold in Hebron. She enjoyed gambling, traveling and going to Las Vegas, taking cruises and spending quality time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Millersport United Methodist Church, and was a founding member of the Millersport Lioness club. A former Girl Scout Leader in Millersport; she also enjoyed playing cards and was a member of the Gabby Gals card club.
She enjoyed living and raising her family on the North Bank at Buckeye Lake.
She is survived by her loving family: daughters Carol (Richard) Hunter, Erica Brownstein and Julie Ward; her grandchildren Brittney Caldwell, Nikki Ward, Amelia Brownstein, Becca Hunter and Nathan Brownstein; her canine companion "Buddy" and several cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Loel, in 2007.
The family prefers that memorials in her honor be directed to the Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cards will be welcomed by the family, and can be sent to the Funeral home at 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Lois will be inurned with her husband Loel in the Millersport Cemetery following a private family gathering.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Lois and her family.
Please leave a message of comfort and support for the family at hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020