Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Lois Wilson


1930 - 2019
Lois Wilson Obituary
Lois Wilson

Lancaster - Lois E. Wilson, age 89 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born August 20, 1930 in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Darrell and Edith (Arnold) Figgins. Lois was a member of Fifth Avenue Church of Christ and enjoyed her time with the Sugar Grove Senior Citizens. She loved her grand and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her daughters, Rita (Randy) Hunt, of Malta, Carolyn (Phil) Fleming, of Sugar Grove, Louise (Mark) Pack, of Sugar Grove; son, William (Annamaria) Wilson, of Virginia Beach, VA; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Becky Figgins, of Logan and Marilyn Figgins, of Huron, OH; brother-in-law, Jack Monk of Nelsonville; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Wilson; brothers, Junior, Max, Bob, Mike, Jerry, and Keith Figgins; sister, Patty Monk.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. David Tingler officiating. Interment will follow at Knollwood Cemetery, Enterprise. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
