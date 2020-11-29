Lorena B. (Stover) Rogers
BALTIMORE - Lorena B. (Stover) Rogers 79 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Country Lane Gardens. She was on October 14, 1941 in West Virginia to the late Joseph and Catherine (Craig) Stover.
She was retired from Rockmill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, loved crafts and crocheting.
Lorena is survived by her sons, David (Peggy) Rogers of Illinois and Joseph Eric 9Rachel Hartshorn) Rogers of Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda (John) Hillard of Baltimore, Ohio, Brandon Rogers and Kayla Rogers both of Illinois and Joseph Rogers of Pickerington, Ohio; brother, Jerry Stover; sister-in-law, Alice Stover both of West Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Rogers, parents, grandchild, Zara, brothers, Bob, Howard "Tom", Arthur Dale, James "Red", Arnold "Pete" Stover, sisters, Josephine Williams, Bertha Jividen, Gladys Hoffman, Ruth "Bea" Jividen, Permelia "Moody" Garrison and JoAnn Smith.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor Tom Gill officiating. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In accordance with State mandates, COVID Protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
.