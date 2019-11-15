|
Lorene A. "Granny" Juniper
Junction City - Lorene A. "Granny" Juniper, 70 of Junction City, Ohio formerly of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was a Lancaster High School graduate and a retired registered nurse for Lan-Fair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Junction City United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary #376 in Junction City, liked camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lorene is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jerry Juniper; daughter, Lori Knecht of Lancaster, Ohio; son, Darrell Lee Griffith of Groveport, Ohio; step-children, Mike (Sharon) Juniper of Lancaster, Ohio and Tina Juniper of Logan, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer Elick, Jennifer Rowland (Travis), Melissa Taylor (Tony), Sheri (Ronnie) Jenkins, Greg (Tonya) Juniper, Tiffany (Richard) Parker, Zachary Juniper and Philip Mathias; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joanna Moore, step-son, Mark E. Juniper.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Kevin Chambers of Maple Street United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019