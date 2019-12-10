Services
Loretta Smith Obituary
Lancaster - Loretta Boggs Smith, 87 of Lancaster, passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1932 in Springville, Kentucky to the late Frank and Rebecca (Qualls) Boggs.

She graduated in 1950 from Lancaster High School. Loretta retired from Anchor Hocking Plant 35 in 1990. After retirement she worked with the Lancaster High School Alumni. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and was sweet and kind to all who met her.

Loretta is survived by her sons, Larry (Bliss) Smith and Alan (Valerie) Smith, both of Lancaster; granddaughters, Brianna, Kayla, Morgan, and Cassidy Smith; brother, Chester (Polly) Boggs of Lancaster; sisters, Bertie (Bob) Hilyard of Lancaster, and Betty Snyder of Sugar Grove; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Mary Widner, Patty Kindler, and Vonda Searls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Shirley (John) Wilson, brother, Frank (Edith) Boggs, Jr., and nephew, Tony Boggs.

Funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Reese officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may call 4-7 PM Friday, December 13 at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
