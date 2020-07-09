Lorraine DeWitt



Lancaster - Lorraine C. DeWitt, age 68, of Lancaster, OH passed away July 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Richard; brother, Geoffrey Stevens; sister, Sue (Mike) Wallis; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and LaVera Stevens; brothers, Ray, Jay, Mike, and Christopher; and sister, Peggy Hummel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be given to Maple Grove U.B. Church food pantry, 9880 Lancaster-Newark Rd. NE, Baltimore, OH 43105. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Lorraine DeWitt.









