Louanna Woodside
Louanna Woodside

Lancaster - Our earthly angel, Louanna Woodside, 76 of Lancaster, received her heavenly wings on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

Louanna was born May 20, 1944 to Robert (Bob) and Lura Elick in South Bloomingsville, Ohio. Louanna was a 10 year employee of Midwest Fabricating and a 30 plus year employee of Fred's Food Market.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Cookie) Woodside; daughter, Patti (Jeff) Sudlow; grandchildren, Trey, Trisa (Rufus), Tim (Jessica) and Autumn (Luke); great grandchildren, Lucas, Rufus Jr., Brayden, Ava, and Wesley; sister, Betty (Jerry) Perry and brother, Ez (Sue) Elick; brothers and sisters in law, Jim (Carolyn) Woodside, Sandy Woodside, Betty Woodside, Ruth (Gary) Rossell, and Brenda (Doug) Miller; several nieces, nephews, and many friends, including best friend Becky Mohler, Mike Tigner, and the many "adopted" kids from the Hill.

In addition to her parents, Louanna was proceeded in death by her husband, Nevin Hugh (Woody) Woodside, son, Hugh Michael (Mike) Woodside, brother, Bobby Elick, and sister, Leona Elick.

Funeral service will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster, on Wednesday, August 26 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. as well as an hour prior to the service on Thursday.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
