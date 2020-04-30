|
|
Louella McClaskey
Lancaster - Louella May McClaskey 88 of Lancaster passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020. Louella was born in Sugar Grove, Ohio on January 2, 1932. She was a lifelong member of Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. Louella was the co-owner of D&L Concessions, volunteered for 16 years at Lancaster Hospital and was a Red Hatter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McClaskey, parents, Jesse W. Daubenmire and Odessa M. Jackson, siblings, Josephine M. Lavey, Jean E. Wourinen, Betty M. Dickson and Ronald E. Daubenmire. She is survived by her children, Terry L. (Karen) McClaskey and Donna K. Bower; grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Hutchison, Bethany (Greg) Herron, Sara (Troy) Busch and Amy (Jim) Taylor; great grandchildren, Olivia, Averie, Marra, Lillian, Troy, Lainey, Finley and Dexter; brother, Gary (Jenny) Daubenmire and sister, Sharon (Richard) Shannon; several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Special thank you to FairHoPe Hospice for their loving care for mom. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, 406 East Street, Sugar Grove, Ohio or FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Louella's memory. Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online condolences can be made at haltemanfettdyer.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020