Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Louise Carpenter

Lancaster - F. Louise Carpenter, 93 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on June 13, 1926 in Lancaster to the late Carl and Blanche (Fitzpatrick) Schleich. Louise retired from King's Department Store. She was a member of Sixth Ave United Methodist Church.

Louise is survived by her daughter Cathy Kern, sons Gary (Carol) Carpenter and Mark (Kay) Carpenter; grandchildren Jennifer Altherr (Medin), Mialee (Matthew) Schmeltzer, Jarrod (Kari) Kern, Jessica (Jeff) Pregent, Kristen Carpenter, Jacob Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter.

Great grandchildren Chloe, Courtney, Joslynn, Luke, Kathryn, Caroline, Ava and Isaac; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years Jacob "Jake" Carpenter, son-in-law Steven Kern, great grandson Davis Kern, sisters Mildred Russell and JoAnn Kenny.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care 282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
