Louise R. Artz
Louise R. Artz, 90, of Quitman, formerly of Rushville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born March 22, 1929 in Hallsville, Ohio to the late Joseph A. Raymond and Ruth (Dreshbach) Raymond. Louis was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, one sister, JoAnn Weaver and one brother, Earl Raymond.
Louise is survived by her brother, Richard Raymond and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Somerset, Ohio. She lived most of her life in Ohio where she and her husband lived on the farm for 50 years near Rushville, Ohio.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019