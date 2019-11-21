Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Artz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise R. Artz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise R. Artz Obituary
Louise R. Artz

Louise R. Artz, 90, of Quitman, formerly of Rushville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born March 22, 1929 in Hallsville, Ohio to the late Joseph A. Raymond and Ruth (Dreshbach) Raymond. Louis was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, one sister, JoAnn Weaver and one brother, Earl Raymond.

Louise is survived by her brother, Richard Raymond and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Somerset, Ohio. She lived most of her life in Ohio where she and her husband lived on the farm for 50 years near Rushville, Ohio.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -