Louretta E. Boyer



Lancaster - Louretta E. Boyer, 89, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center with her family by her side.



She was born October 3, 1929, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Pearl and Clarissa Smith.



She was a life-long member of Maple Street United Methodist Church. A loving mother and homemaker, Louretta was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends; most especially over the holidays. She loved the sun and traveled to the Florida every winter with her husband, Bill and family, along with many destinations around the world. Louretta loved to laugh with family and friends and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



She is survived by her loving family; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lisa Sells; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kim Sells; daughter, Sophia Boyer; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, William L. "Bill" Boyer; son, Greg Sells; brother, James Smith; and sister, Lucille Smith.



Friends may call between the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday June 2nd, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, Lancaster, with Nick England officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 31, 2019