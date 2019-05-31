Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louretta Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louretta E. Boyer


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louretta E. Boyer Obituary
Louretta E. Boyer

Lancaster - Louretta E. Boyer, 89, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born October 3, 1929, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Pearl and Clarissa Smith.

She was a life-long member of Maple Street United Methodist Church. A loving mother and homemaker, Louretta was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends; most especially over the holidays. She loved the sun and traveled to the Florida every winter with her husband, Bill and family, along with many destinations around the world. Louretta loved to laugh with family and friends and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

She is survived by her loving family; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Lisa Sells; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kim Sells; daughter, Sophia Boyer; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, William L. "Bill" Boyer; son, Greg Sells; brother, James Smith; and sister, Lucille Smith.

Friends may call between the hours of 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday June 2nd, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, Lancaster, with Nick England officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now