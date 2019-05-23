|
|
Lovada Fitzpatrick
Carroll - Lovada Fitzpatrick, 81, of Carroll, OH, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Lovada was born August 11, 1937 in Peach Creek, WV to the late Thomas D. and Brookie (Dillon) Beckett. She was proud of her heritage as a "coal miner's daughter," and instilled into her own children and grandchildren the same values of generosity, kindness, hard work and enduring faith with which she was raised. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curt and Ralph Beckett; a special sister, Roxie Cox; grandson, Kyle Brigner; great-granddaughter, Kenley Hayes; as well as brothers-in-laws, James Sanders, Melvin Cox and Ralph Damron. Lovada was raised at Kirk, WV where her dad was postmaster and her family ran Beckett Grocery. She graduated from Lenore High School in 1955 prior to moving to Columbus. She was an avid quilter, enjoyed cooking, and often enjoyed returning to her native West Virginia. Lovada leaves behind a legacy of love and family. She was of the Baptist faith, and a member of the Open Door Freewill Baptist Church in Lancaster. Lovada worked for Bloom-Carroll Local Schools as a cook for 16 years, and later as a greeter at Meijer, Lancaster. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Bennie Fitzpatrick; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Terrell (Nanette) Fitzpatrick, of Baltimore, OH; Darrell (Katrina) Fitzpatrick, of Canal Winchester, OH, and Scott (Taryn) Fitzpatrick, of Reynoldsburg, OH; 4 daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl (Gary) Hayes, of Carroll, OH, Sandra (Mark) Gundelfinger, of Grove City, OH, Shelah Brigner (Lee Coleman), of Carroll, OH, and Christina (B.W.) Baumgardner, of Lancaster, OH. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren whom she cherished: Chad (Kim) Brigner, Matthew (Amanda) Hayes, Benjamin Fitzpatrick, Wesley (Erica) Gundelfinger, Shane (Randi) Hayes, Courtney (Josh) Stines, Derek Brigner, Chelsea Vancuren, Kaitlyn Fitzpatrick, Ryan Brigner, Troy (Ashley) Gundelfinger, Zachary Fitzpatrick, Kayla and Ethan Baumgardner, and Jane Fitzpatrick; and 12 great-grandchildren Owen and Carson Fitzpatrick, Madison and Olivia Hayes, Landon, Alden and Rowan Hayes, Daisy and Ruby Stines, Kylene, Caleb, and Karaline Brigner. Also surviving are 3 brothers, Thomas Jr. (Patsy) Beckett, Johnny (Mary) Beckett, and Roy (Kathy) Beckett, all of Dunlow, WV; 4 sisters, Dora Damron, of Dunlow, WV, Betty (John) Reed, of Inez, KY, Reva (Jeff) Wallace, of Lavalette, WV, and Karen Bowen, of Proctorville, OH; and a sister-in-law, Fonda Beckett, of Buffalo, WV. Family and friends may visit 4-7:00pm on Friday, May 24, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service officiated by Brad Seevers to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends may visit 11-1:00pm on Saturday, May 24 at JOHNSON TILLER FUNERAL HOME, 10030 Route 152 Wayne, WV 25570 with a funeral service officiated by Roger Maynard and Tommy Damron to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in the Beckett Family Cemetery, Route 152, Dunlow, WV.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 23, 2019