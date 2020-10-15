Lowell Rutter
Lancaster - Lowell Raymond Rutter Jr. age 75 of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on October 14th, 2020. He was born on April 25th, 1945 to the late Lowell and Elsie Smeck Rutter. He served in the US Army where he became a specialist 5th class. He received the Vietnam service medal with 3 bronze service stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. Lowell was also a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Disabled Veterans. He was a manager for several restaurants retiring from Arbys. Lowell will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by the love of his life, Janet Rutter. sister-in-law, Karen and Raymond Graham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Ralph Rutter and Inez Luton, and "Grandma and Grandpa" Ralph and Inez Rutter.
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 11AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home 405 N..Columbus St. Lancaster, OH. The Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail will have veteran honors at Floral Hills Cemetery following the service. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1PM until 3PM at the Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Donations in Lowell's name can be made to FairHope Hspice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com