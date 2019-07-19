Services
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Friendship Church
Junction City, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendship Church
Junction City, OH
1932 - 2019
Lowell Shriner Obituary
Lowell Shriner, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 11, 1932 in New Salem and was the son of the late Kenneth and Wilma Byer Shriner.

Lowell was a lifetime member of the Friendship Church, served in the National Guard for 18 years, loved his farm, Hereford cattle and Case Tractors, member of the National Farmers Organization, the Farm Bureau, retired Junction City School Bus Driver and Jackson Township Trustee for many years.

Lowell was survived by his daughter, Linda Shriner Hart Spangler of Laurelville, grandchildren, Belinda Hart, Christina (Eric) Hart and Craig Hart and great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Matthew and Aryanne.

Brothers & sister, Roger, Bill, Earl, Fred, Dale, Margie, Mark and Konrad Shriner. His niece, Teri Lones and children, Tyler, Ethan, Aaron and Emily Lones. Many more nieces, nephews and friends.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Teresa Shriner and step son, Dick Helwig.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 pm~3:00 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 the Friendship Church, Junction City with funeral services following the calling hour at 3:00 pm with Pastor Keller Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Church. Envelopes will be provided at the church. Friendship Church, 4260 St. Rt. 668 S, P.O. Box 62 Junction City, 43748. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 19, 2019
