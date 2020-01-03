|
|
Lucille Donaldson
Pleasantville - Lucille M. "Lucy" Donaldson, 85, of Pleasantville passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1934 in Diana, West Virginia, daughter of the late Richard Perrine and Josephine Williams Linscott. Lucy loved reading.
Lucy is survived by her daughters Angela (Jeff) Church, Diana Campbell, and Sandra (Ron Sturgis) Keeton; son John Donaldson; 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband John F. Donaldson, her parents and a sister Irene Travis.
A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9AM to the time of the service on Tuesday. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020