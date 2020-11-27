1/1
Lucille Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Woods

Lancaster - Lucille Virginia (Carpenter) Woods of Lancaster went to heaven to be forever with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the age of 101. Lucille was born on February 19, 1919 in Fairfield County to the late Charlie and Effie (Roller) Carpenter. She was a member of the Lancaster Pilgrim Holiness Church and attended since 1938. Lucille graduated from Carroll High School in the class of 1937. Lucille was a mother and homemaker her entire life, never working out of the home, never had a regular driver's license. She is survived by her sons, Charles (Cindy) Woods of Carroll, Francis Woods of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren, Nikki, Donita and Scott; 4 great grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, Tylor and Ava. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, John C. Woods of 60 years. Son, John E. Woods, granddaughter, Jessica Woods, brother, Merle Eugene Carpenter. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastors Craig C. Cessna and Andrew C. Cessna officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Lancaster Pilgrim Church, 1140 Pierce Ave, Lancaster, Ohio in Lucille's name. The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Nursing Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved