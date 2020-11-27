Lucille Woods



Lancaster - Lucille Virginia (Carpenter) Woods of Lancaster went to heaven to be forever with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the age of 101. Lucille was born on February 19, 1919 in Fairfield County to the late Charlie and Effie (Roller) Carpenter. She was a member of the Lancaster Pilgrim Holiness Church and attended since 1938. Lucille graduated from Carroll High School in the class of 1937. Lucille was a mother and homemaker her entire life, never working out of the home, never had a regular driver's license. She is survived by her sons, Charles (Cindy) Woods of Carroll, Francis Woods of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren, Nikki, Donita and Scott; 4 great grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, Tylor and Ava. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, John C. Woods of 60 years. Son, John E. Woods, granddaughter, Jessica Woods, brother, Merle Eugene Carpenter. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastors Craig C. Cessna and Andrew C. Cessna officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Lancaster Pilgrim Church, 1140 Pierce Ave, Lancaster, Ohio in Lucille's name. The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview Nursing Home.









