Lynn A. Wetzel
Lancaster - Lynn A. Wetzel, 82, passed away at 7:07 A.M. on June 17, 2019 at the Pickerington House due to complications from a stroke. Lynn was born August 9, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Lynn) Wetzel. Lynn was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sherry (Singleton) of 60 years, son Steven Wetzel, daughter Molly (Monte) Morgan and four grandchildren. Haley Morgan, Rachael (Adam LeFever), Sarah Wetzel, Derek (Caitlin)Morgan and three great grandchildren Landon Sims, Abigail Sims, Ryder LeFever and a fourth grandchild due in October 2019.
Lynn is also survived by relatives in Dallas, TX, friends, cousins, brothers and sisters in the Christian community.
Lynn graduated from Lancaster High School in 1955. He served his country in the Marine Core. Lynn was employed by Anchor Hocking for 37 years. After retirement he drove an armored truck for Metropolitan in Columbus, Ohio.
He was an avid golfer and loved target shooting. Lynn was surrounded by close family members when he passed from this life into eternity. We carry him in our hearts forever. He attended Fairfield Christian Church. On June 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. there will be a Memorial Service in the Chapel to honor him. Later he will be laid to rest with a family service in Forest Rose Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Pickerington House of Lancaster, Ohio for their loving care and kindness. In Lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be given in his name to Fairfield Christian Church. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 21, 2019