Mabel Hunt
Lancaster - Mabel M. Hunt, 91, of Lancaster passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 29, 2019 at the Pickering House. Mabel was born on May 19, 1928 to Charles and Edith DeHart. Mabel was an avid gardener and her flowers, plants and roses were recognized by many friends and associates in garden clubs in Lancaster and Fairfield County. She was an accomplished seamstress and made wedding dresses for the bride and bridal party for her son and daughter-in-law's wedding.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Russell G. Hunt, her parents, daughter and son-in-law Carole and David Alley, her son Marshall G. Hunt, grandson Christopher L. Hunt, great grandson Zachary Alley, granddaughter Tammy (David) Anders, sisters and brothers-in-laws Edith and Wilford Ashbaugh, Margaret and Kline Buckalew and Mary Searles.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Wilford "Bud" and Laura Hunt, David and Phyllis Hunt and Jeffery and LouAnn Hunt. Grandchildren Cynthia (Jim) Johnston, David Anders, Jon (Dawn) Alley, Curtis (Heather) Hunt, Celeste (Jeremy) Miller, Carrie (Hallie) Clarke, Holly Hunt, David (Stacey) Hunt, Aaron (Molly) Hunt, Nathan (Ashlee) Hunt and Tracie (Michael) Hunt-Binetti. Great grand children Peyton Hunt, Michael and Anthony Binetti, Malachi Anders, Vanessa Alley, Scott Wickemeier, Jacob (Jane) Alley, Shane Johnston, Henry, Finn and George Hunt, Dominic, Isaiah and Savannah Clarke, Corinne, Lydia and John Miller. Great great grand children Cooper and Charles Alley and Scarlett, Anthony and Vincent Alley. Beloved Nieces and Nephews and their spouses who were the children of her sisters.
Family and friends may visit from 3-6 Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Halteman-Fett-Dyer Funeral Home located at 436 North Broad Street Lancaster, Ohio. Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church 1910 Marietta Road in Lancaster, Ohio. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Matthew Nihiser will conduct Mabel's service. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church and FairHoPe Hospice (The Pickering House).
The family thanks the management and staffs of FairHoPe Hospice (The Pickering House), 3rd Floor of the FMC and Primrose Retirement Community.
The family especially thanks Dr. Vijaya Venkataraman and Dr. Richard and Mrs. Dolores Bardales for their long term care for Mabel.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019